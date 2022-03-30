enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Announces Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NVNO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 94,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. enVVeno Medical has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

