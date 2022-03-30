EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Down 4.8%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 8,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,025,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.81 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 219,618 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

