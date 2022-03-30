Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €19.30 ($21.21) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($18.11).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €12.09 ($13.29) on Wednesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($16.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.72.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

