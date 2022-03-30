Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Financial Survey

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16% Flux Power -50.09% -87.33% -46.92%

67.3% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Flux Power $26.26 million 1.52 -$12.79 million ($1.04) -2.39

Energy Vault has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Vault and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.01%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.93%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Flux Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Flux Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

