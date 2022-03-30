Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 14,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $861.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

