Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652. Empire has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

