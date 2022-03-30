Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.90. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $11.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
