Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. 11,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period.

