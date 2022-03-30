Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. 11,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (ELAT)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.