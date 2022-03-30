EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in March

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGGF stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. EG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGGF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.