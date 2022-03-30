Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

UPST opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.36.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,378,533. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

