Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 88.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 145,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,598,000 after buying an additional 68,362 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 189.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $520.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.88 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

