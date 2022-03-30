Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 393,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ECVT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

