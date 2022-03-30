Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 163,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,396. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
