Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 163,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,396. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVM. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

