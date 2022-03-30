easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 656,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 341.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.67.

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $$6.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

