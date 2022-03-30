Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the February 28th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

EAST stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.