Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. 1,230,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,175. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

