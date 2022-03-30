Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.63. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 4,366 shares changing hands.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

