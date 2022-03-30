Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. 1,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,834. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $628.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.