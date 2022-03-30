Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.74). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 over the last three months. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,363,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 423,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 514,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,746. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $488.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

