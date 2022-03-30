Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

