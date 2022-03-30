Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,959,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

