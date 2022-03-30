Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 666 Shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.30% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Leuthold Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCR opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Leuthold Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.