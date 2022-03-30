Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $460,138,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

