Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.30% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

LCR opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. Leuthold Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

