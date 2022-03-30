Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

