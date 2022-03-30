Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 8,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

