Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

