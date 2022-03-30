Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.