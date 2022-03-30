Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.