Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%.
Shares of DYAI stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.89.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
