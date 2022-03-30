DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Cut to 1,500.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,149.59.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $83.33 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV Panalpina A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (Get Rating)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.