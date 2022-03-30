Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.38

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.38 and traded as high as C$49.31. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$49.26, with a volume of 28,629 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRM. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

