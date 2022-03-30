DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 6.5%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 5,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,449,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in DouYu International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DouYu International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

