DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 155,393 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.