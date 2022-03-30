Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.40 and a one year high of $136.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

