Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 1,402 Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 187.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 790.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at $915,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDVT opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.31 and a beta of 0.99. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89.

In other Red Violet news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Violet Profile (Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

