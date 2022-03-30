Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Veritiv were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 140.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV opened at $139.90 on Wednesday. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritiv (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.