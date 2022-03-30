Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.23. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

