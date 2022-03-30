Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 3,382 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

BBW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBW opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.