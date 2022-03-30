Donut (DONUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Donut (DONUT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $297,520.86 and approximately $24.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.69 or 0.07140764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.87 or 1.00146670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00046046 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

