Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Donaldson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

