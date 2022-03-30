DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. DMC Global comprises 3.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 1.50% of DMC Global worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in DMC Global by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after buying an additional 450,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DMC Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after buying an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,499. The stock has a market cap of $593.34 million, a PE ratio of -137.48, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.18. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

