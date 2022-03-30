discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Simon Gibbins Sells 47,803 Shares

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £385,770.21 ($505,331.69).

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 805 ($10.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. discoverIE Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 651 ($8.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,274 ($16.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 816.93. The company has a market capitalization of £768.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77.

DSCV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.06) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

