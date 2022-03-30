Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has GBX 323 ($4.23) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 349 ($4.57).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 276.90 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.81. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.