Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,123.33 ($40.91).

DPLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.85) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.40) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of DPLM stock traded down GBX 36.25 ($0.47) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,629.75 ($34.45). 142,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,665.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 47.69. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,504 ($45.90).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

