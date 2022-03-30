Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.66

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $191.66 and traded as low as $185.93. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $187.65, with a volume of 5,433 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.68. The company has a market capitalization of $623.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.