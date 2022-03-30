dForce Market Cap Achieves $35.24 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, dForce has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. dForce has a total market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00108799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 414,536,981 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

