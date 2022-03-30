Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €85.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $30,293,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

