Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €85.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
