Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $428.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $428.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.28.

Shares of LULU opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

