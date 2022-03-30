Dentacoin (DCN) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dentacoin (DCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $300,726.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00109020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dentacoin Coin Profile

DCN is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 coins and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 coins. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

