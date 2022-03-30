Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.59.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.